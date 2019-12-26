Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty50 around 12,200; IGL marginally up after Delhi's EV drive

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday after heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and Infosys traded lower.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.31 points lower at 41,459.95 and the Nifty50 index began the day 6.75 points lower at 12,205.25.

VIX (Volatility Index) surged 5 percent intraday to 12.3475. At 9:46 am, the index was trading 1.56 percent higher at 11.80. VIX is an indicator of the market mood in the short term and shares an inverse relationship with the market.

M&M, UPL, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Hindustan Unilever were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, and Zee Entertainment topped the laggards.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited traded nearly 1 percent higher after Delhi rolled out its electric vehicle policy, with a target of deploying 5 lakh EVs by 2024.

Bharti Airtel faced some selling pressure after the company extended the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two months to February 24.

In Asian markets, only Nikkei and Topix index opened on Thursday after Christmas break. Japanese shares rose after eight sessions of intra-day weakness in trades, marking the final settlements for 2019 and driven by expectations of a China-US trade deal early in the new year.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.