#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty50 around 12,200; IGL marginally up after Delhi's EV drive

Updated : December 26, 2019 09:52 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday after heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and Infosys traded lower.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.31 points lower at 41,459.95 and the Nifty50 index began the day 6.75 points lower at 12,205.25.
In Asian markets, only Nikkei and Topix index opened on Thursday after Christmas break.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty50 around 12,200; IGL marginally up after Delhi's EV drive
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV