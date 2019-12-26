Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty50 around 12,200; IGL marginally up after Delhi's EV drive
Updated : December 26, 2019 09:52 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday after heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and Infosys traded lower.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.31 points lower at 41,459.95 and the Nifty50 index began the day 6.75 points lower at 12,205.25.
In Asian markets, only Nikkei and Topix index opened on Thursday after Christmas break.
