The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday following a mixed trend in the global peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.17 percent, or 74.08 points, higher at 44,729.52, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,121.40, up 12.35 points, or 0.09 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were trading 0.3 percent higher each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty gained over 1 percent each. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services were trading in the red.

Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, UPL, IOC and Asian Paints were the Nifty50 top gainers, while PowerGrid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries, Shree Cement and Tech Mahindra were the top index losers.

Tata Motors gained 3 percent after the company reported a 20.7 percent rise in total vehicle sales for November 2020 at 49,650 units as against 41,124 units in November 2020.

Globally, Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional US economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well supported, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.06 percent, pulling back from last week's all-time high. Australian stocks erased early gains and fell 0.38 percent.

Shares in China fell 0.22 percent. Tokyo stocks fell 0.17 percent after setting a new 29-year high. South Korean shares bucked the trend and rose 1.11 percent due to signs of an increase in semiconductor demand.