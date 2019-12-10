#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 11,950; Yes Bank down 4%

Updated : December 10, 2019 09:32 AM IST

At 9:20 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 16 points lower at 40,470 and Nifty50 was trading 5 points lower at 11,940.
Gains in auto, banking sectors were capped by losses in the IT space.
Tata Motors, Zee, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, and Maruti are the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, JSW Steel, and Infosys led the losses.
cnbc two logos
