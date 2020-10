The Indian equity benchmark indices declined after a flat opening on Wednesday dragged by selling in banking and metal stocks amid weak global cues.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 0.20 percent, or 81.75 points, lower at 40,440.35, while the Nifty50 index traded at 11,870.05, down 19.35 points, or 0.16 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.2 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, selling was witnessed in Nifty Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services, while Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto were trading in the green.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, IOC and ICICI Bank were the top index losers while Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Wipro and UPL were the top gainers.

The share price of Bharti Airtel gained 4 percent after the company's net loss in Q2FY21 narrowed to Rs 763.2 crore from Rs 15,933.1 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose 7.7 percent to Rs 25,785 crore from Rs 23,938.7 crore QoQ.

Globally, shares slipped on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew at an alarming pace in the United States and Europe, while uncertainty over next week's US elections added to a "risk off" tone.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index dipped 0.15 percent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 percent.