Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 11,950; IT stocks fall
Updated : November 22, 2019 09:59 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 12 points higher at 40,563, while the Nifty50 index added 13 points at 11,955.
NTPC, PowerGreid, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Coal India were the top gainers on the Nifty50
The Nifty IT fell 1 percent at opening trade while Nifty Bank, Nifty private Banks, and Nifty Fin Services indices were also in red.
