The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday following a muted trend in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.26 points lower at 40,592.54, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,934.65, up 3.70 points.

Broader markets declined with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices down 0.26 percent and 0.30 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services index saw most losses while Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were trading in the green in the early morning session.

GAIL India, ICICI Bank, IOC, SBI Life and Tata Motors led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Shree Cement and Tata Steel were the top index gainers.

The share price of Bharti Airtel gained over 2 percent after the company added 3.26 million wireless subscribers during the month of July.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares slipped on Tuesday, brushing off a firmer Wall Street lead as China's post-holiday rally cooled, although a buoyant tech sector and fresh optimism about US stimulus are expected to continue to support sentiment, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped into negative territory in the Asian session, down 0.09 percent.