Opening Bell: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty tops 15,400 on positive global cues; banks lead

Indian shares surged on Tuesday fuelled by sharp gains in banking and metal stocks amid strong global cues with major indices, including Sensex, Nifty, Midcap Index and Nifty Bank hitting record highs.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.47 percent, or 245.90 points, higher at 52,400.03, while the Nifty50 index started at 15,371.45, up 56.75 points, or 0.37 percent. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.5 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index saw the most gains, trading over 2.00 percent higher followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was under pressure in the early morning session.

On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Larsesn & Toubro were the top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Axis bank, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Infosys were the top losers.

Tech Mahindra gained over 1 percent after the company signed a multi-year agreement with Germany-based telecommunications provider Telefonica Germany/O2 to support its end-to-end IT transformation.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares advanced on Tuesday, putting world equities on course to extend their bull run for a 12th consecutive session as optimism about the global economic recovery and expectations of low-interest rates drive investments into riskier assets, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.45 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to a 30-year high.