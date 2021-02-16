Opening Bell: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty tops 15,400 on positive global cues; banks lead Updated : February 16, 2021 09:35 AM IST At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.47 percent, or 245.90 points, higher at 52,400.03, while the Nifty50 index started at 15,371.45, up 56.75 points, or 0.37 percent. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.5 percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply