Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty hits 13,000 for the first time; banks, metals lead Updated : November 24, 2020 09:41 AM IST Rally in banking heavyweights lifted Nifty Bank more than 1 percent. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.