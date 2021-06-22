Opening Bell: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty above 15,800 amid positive global cues

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by across-the-board gains amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.59 percent, or 310.58 points higher at 52,885.04, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,840.50, up 94.00 points, or 0.60 percent.

Broader markets supported the gains with both, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading higher.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services.

Adani Ports & SEZ, Maruti Suzuki, UPL, ONGC and Shree Cement were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Britannia Industries, Nestle India and PowerGrid Corporation were the top losers.

The share price of United Breweries gained over one percent after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Heineken International BV’s proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in the company.

Globally, shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-week lows as investor focus on economic growth partly offset worries about any near-term rise in US interest rates, said a Reuters report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35 percent, moving above Monday’s four-week lows and notching a 4 percent gain so far this year.