The Indian market opened at record high levels on Thursday with the Sensex touching its all-time high of 50,000 for the first time ever. All sectors witnessed massive buying in early deals amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.61 percent, or 304.45 points higher at 50,096.57, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,730.95, up 86.25 points, or 0.59 percent.

Source: BSE

Broader markets supported the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.78 percent and 0.84 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma.

On the Nifty, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, and Reliance Industries were the top gainers, while HDFC, TCS, Adani Ports & SEZ, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were top losers.

Axis Bank shares gained 1 percent after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of stake in Max Life Insurance by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks rose to new record highs on Thursday, tracking US markets as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up 0.85 percent, with markets across the region posting gains.