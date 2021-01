The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday led by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.96 percent, or 469.80 points, higher at 49,252.31, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,474.05, up 126.80 points, or 0.88 percent. However, the market soon pared gains with the Sensex trading a little over 300 points higher and Nifty trading over 100 points higher.

The market rally was broad-based as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices were up 0.80 percent and 0.40 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty traded with gains while Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank witnessed selling.

Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, TCS and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the top index losers.

Tata Consultancy Services stock price gained over 1 percent after the IT major reported a 7.2 percent rise in profit at Rs 8,701 crore against Rs 8,118 crore, revenue rose 4.7 percent to Rs 42,015 crore from Rs 40,135 crore QoQ.

Shares of Vedanta fell 1 percent after the promoters of the company announced an open offer to acquire 37.2 crore equity shares, representing a 10 percent equity stake in the company, at Rs 160 per share. The offer is made at a 12 percent discount to Friday’s closing price.

On the global front, Asian shares took a breather on Monday while Treasury yields were at 10-month highs as "trillions" in new US fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week, stoking a global reflation trade, a Reuters report said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent, having surged 5 percent last week to record highs. Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday. South Korea went flat after an early jump, and Chinese blue chips firmed 0.7 percent.