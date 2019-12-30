Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 75 points higher, Nifty50 around 12,270; Nifty Bank hits record high
Updated : December 30, 2019 10:55 AM IST
Indian shares kickstarted the week ahead with gains on Monday. Nifty Bank hit a fresh record high at 32,486.60 on the back of strong gains from HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
At 9:20 AM, the Sensex opened with 74.96 points higher at 41,650.10 while the Nifty50 opened at 12,269.65, up 23.85 points.
ITC, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Adani Ports and Cipla were the Nifty50 top gainers while YES Bank, Coal India, HDFC, BPCL and SBI were the index top losers.
