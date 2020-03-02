Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 680 points higher, Nifty50 surges nearly 2%
Updated : March 02, 2020 09:41 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday following Asian peers that reversed losses on global policy stimulus hopes.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.78 percent, or 682.57 points, higher at 38,979.86, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,399.30, up 197.55 points, or 1.76 percent.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices and supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 1.71 percent and 1.61 percent respectively.