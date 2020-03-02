Opening Bell: Sensex opens 680 points higher, Nifty50 surges nearly 2%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday following Asian peers that reversed losses on global policy stimulus hopes.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.78 percent, or 682.57 points, higher at 38,979.86, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,399.30, up 197.55 points, or 1.76 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices and supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 1.71 percent and 1.61 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index saw the most gains, trading 2.49 percent higher. Nifty Auto reported the least gain compared to its peers, trading 0.65 percent higher in the early morning session.

Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Bharti Infratel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the only ones to trade in the red.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied up to 25 percent intraday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in their affidavits said that there the company committed no violations.

In Asia, share markets steadied from early losses on Monday as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

