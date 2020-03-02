  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 680 points higher, Nifty50 surges nearly 2%

Updated : March 02, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday following Asian peers that reversed losses on global policy stimulus hopes.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.78 percent, or 682.57 points, higher at 38,979.86, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,399.30, up 197.55 points, or 1.76 percent.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices and supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 1.71 percent and 1.61 percent respectively.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 680 points higher, Nifty50 surges nearly 2%

You May Also Like

Oil prices rise over 1% as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus offset virus impact

Oil prices rise over 1% as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus offset virus impact

Maruti Suzuki's February sales down 1%

Maruti Suzuki's February sales down 1%

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement