Opening Bell: Sensex opens 38 points lower, Nifty below 12,350; Vodafone Idea falls 39%

Updated : January 17, 2020 09:46 AM IST

The Sensex opened 38.0.3 points or 0.09 percent lower at 41,894.53 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,332.55, down 22.95 points or 0.19 percent.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL and Tata Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers.