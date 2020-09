The Indian market opened near the flatline on Monday tracking global cues which remained in tight range as investors awaited developments on US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines.

The Sensex opened 33 points lower at 38,812.70 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,503.80, down a point. Nifty Bank opened 48 points lower at 21,983.40. While broader markets traded in the green.

The domestic indices were dragged by heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Airtel and Nestle while IT stocks HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys capped losses.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Media gained the most followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT, while Nifty FMCG remained in the red.

HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zee Entertainment, M&M and Tech Mahindra were the Nifty50 top gainers while Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco and Britannia were the index top losers.