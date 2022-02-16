Opening Bell: Sensex opens 300 points up, Nifty trades flat amid volatility

Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Wednesday with Nifty above 17,400 on the back of positive global cues.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 301.55 points or 0.52 percent at 58,443.60, and the Nifty was up 91 points or 0.52 percent at 17,443.50. About 1,547 shares have advanced, 390 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.

M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Nestle, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers, up 0.3-2 percent. BPCL, IOC, HDFC Life, Coal India and Grasim were the additional gainers on the Nifty.

Titan, Tata Steel, L&T, Shree Cement, Ultratech Cement, Wipro, and ICICI Bank were the major losers.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also traded in the positive territory, higher up to 1 percent, in the broader markets.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index led the gains, up 1.3 percent, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas index, trading 0.8 percent up and then Nifty Auto and Financial Services, both 0.7 percent higher.