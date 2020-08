The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, dragged by selling in financials, metals and auto stocks on weak global cues after the overnight release of July meeting minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s policymaking body.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.86 percent, or 330.89 points lower at 38,283.90, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,317.45, down 90.95 points, or 0.80 percent.

Broader markets declined with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices down 0.42 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal fell over 1 percent each followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media were trading in the green.

ICICI Bank, ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, L&T and Hindalco Industries were the top Nifty50 losers while Zee Entertainment, Cipla, NTPC, TCS and Dr Reddy's Labs were the top index gainers.

Globally, Asian shares traded lower in Thursday morning trade following overnight fall in US stocks and after China kept its benchmark lending rate on hold. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 1.29 percent lower.