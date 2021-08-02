Opening Bell: Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty tops 15,850; Britannia jumps

Indian equity benchmarks started Monday's session on a strong note helped by broad-based buying led by automobile and financial shares, tracking mild gains in other Asian markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 314.44 points higher at 52,901.28 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 15,874.90, up 111.85 points from its previous close.

At 9:23 am, Sensex traded 322.22 points or 0.61 percent higher at 52,909.06 while Nifty50 was up 88.75 points or 0.56 percent at 15,851.80.

Among blue-chip stocks, Britannia, SBI Life, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, Titan and Tata Motors, trading between 1.28 percent and 2.24 percent higher, were the top gainers.

On the other hand, UPL, Tech Mahindra and Wipro -- down between 0.66 percent and 1.39 percent -- were among the five laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

RIL, Infosys, the HDFC twins and Axis Bank were the top contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the top drags.

Equities in other parts of Asia were seeking a modicum of stability on Monday as a run of stellar US corporate earnings put a floor under markets, though Beijing’s regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news. China’s woes were underlined by surveys showing factory activity slowing sharply in July amid rising costs and extreme weather.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent, having hit its low for the year so far last week. Japan’s Nikkei bounced back 1.6 percent, but that was from its lowest since January. Investors were anxiously watching Chinese blue chips which gained 0.9 percent, after shedding 5.5% last week.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined by over $1 on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers.

Brent crude oil futures skidded 1.5 percent to $74.29 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 97 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $72.98 a barrel, after slipping to a session low of $72.87.

(With inputs from Reuters)