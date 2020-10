The Indian market started the week on a positive note following gains in Asian peers and US stock futures on hopes that President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital later in the day, where he was admitted for treatment of coronavirus.

The Sensex opened 271 points higher at 38,973.70 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,500, up 83 points. Broader markets were also up with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up over half a percent.

All sectoral indices witnessed buying with IT, bank and auto stocks leading the pack. Nifty Pharma was the sector with the least gains.