The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday, snapping five sessions of losses, led by broad-based gains across sectors.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.50 percent, or 250.53 points higher at 49,994.85, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,782.25, up 106.55 points, or 0.73 percent.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising over 1 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank.

ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors, GAIL India and JSW Steel led gains among Nifty50 constituents, while UPL, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top index losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent after the company announced carving out its O2C business into an independent subsidiary.

Bharat Forge stock price gained over 1 percent after the company signed an agreement with Paramount Group for the production of protected vehicles in India.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as rising US Treasury yields and inflation prospects led to a further rotation out of the big tech stocks responsible for a major Wall Street rally during the pandemic, Reuters reported.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11 percent and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.87 percent in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.54 percent. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.