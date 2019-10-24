Opening Bell: Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty above 11,670; HCL Tech, L&T gain

The Indian market opened higher on Thursday tracking global peers and healthy corporate earnings by giants like Bajaj Auto, L&T and HCL Technologies. All sectors traded in the green in the initial trends except the Nifty Metal.

At 09:15 AM, the Sensex was trading 235.38 points or 0.60 percent higher at 39,294.21 while the Nifty50 was trading at 11,672.30, up 68.20 points or 0.59 percent. Broader indices gained, with the Nifty Midcap up 0.44 percent and the Nifty Smallcap up 0.52 percent.

The Nifty Media was the best-performing index, gaining 0.92 percent followed by the Nifty Private Bank and the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies, L&T, YES Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while BPCL, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel and Grasim were the top laggards.

HCL Technologies share price went up nearly 5 percent on Thursday after the IT company's net profit surged 7 percent YoY at Rs 2,711 crore. The company also raised its revenue growth outlook to 15-17 percent for 2019-20 from its previous forecast of 14-16 percent topline growth in constant currency terms.

In global markets, Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday as corporate earnings and a ceasefire in northern Syria helped prop up sentiment, though the backdrop of trade and Brexit uncertainties was enough to prevent a decisive shift towards riskier assets.