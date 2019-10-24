Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty above 11,670; HCL Tech, L&T gain
Updated : October 24, 2019 09:33 AM IST
All sectors traded in the green in the initial trends except the Nifty Metal.
HCL Technologies, L&T, YES Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
BPCL, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel and Grasim were the top laggards.
