Market extends losses as trading resumes; Sensex down 3,100 points, Nifty below 7,900

Updated : March 23, 2020 11:06 AM IST

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 2,307.16 points, or 7.71 percent, lower at 27,608.80, while the Nifty50 index opened at 7,945.70, down 799.75 points, or 9.14 percent.

Broader indices dragged benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes plunging over 7 and 6 percent, respectively.