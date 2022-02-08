Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points up, Nifty nears 17,300 amid mixed global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday with Nifty around 17,300.

The 30-scrip Sensex was up 210.57 points or 0.37 percent at 57,831.76, and the Nifty was up 63.50 points or 0.37 percent at 17,277.10. About 1,373 shares have advanced, 498 shares declined, and 66 shares are unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and Hero MotoCorp were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while Divis Labs, HDFC, Nestle India, Britannia Industries and SBI Life Insurance were among the major losers.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in green and were up to 0.49 percent higher. Among sectoral indices, auto, metal and pharma gained, while bank, media, and PSU bank dragged.

Benchmarks indices tumbled on Monday dragged by a broad-based sell-off, as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI policy due this week. Both headline indices fell as much as 2.3 percent before recovering some of those losses during closing.

Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel will begin its three-day (Feb 8-Feb 10) deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on February 10.

Adani Wilmar is set to make its public debut today. The issue was open for bidding from January 27 to January 31 and subscribed more than 17 times the shares on offer. Dealers said the company commanded a grey market premium of Rs 30 prior to the listing on BSE and NSE, as against Rs 50 during this IPO.

Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained nearly half a per cent, while the Topix index climbed 0.5 per cent.

The US stocks ended with marginal losses on Monday amid mixed corporate earnings. Whereas, oil prices eased a wee bit as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran.