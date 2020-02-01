Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty below 11,900; FMCG index trades in green
Updated : February 01, 2020 09:40 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Saturday ahead of the 2020 Union budget to be tabled in the Parliament today by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 219.26 points or 0.54 percent lower at 40,504.23 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,888.40, down 73.70 points or 0.62 percent. India VIX (Volatility Index) was up 2.46 percent, indicating at a lower trading session today.
Among broader indices, the Nifty Midcap100 index fell the most, by 0.41 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 index slipped 0.21 percent.