Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty below 11,900; FMCG index trades in green

Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Saturday ahead of the 2020 Union budget to be tabled in the Parliament today by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Globally, bourses tumbled as the spreading coronavirus outbreak, coupled with sluggish US economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings, fuelled concerns about global growth.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 219.26 points or 0.54 percent lower at 40,504.23 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,888.40, down 73.70 points or 0.62 percent. India VIX (Volatility Index) was up 2.46 percent, indicating at a lower trading session today.

Among broader indices, the Nifty Midcap100 index fell the most, by 0.41 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 index slipped 0.21 percent.

Nifty Private Bank index was the worst-performing index in the opening session, falling 0.83 percent while Nifty FMCG was the only one to trade in the green, up 0.20 percent.

Hindustan Unilever, GAIL, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Maruti Suzuki were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, HCL Technologies and Coal India were the index top losers.

FMCG stocks traded in the green post Q3FY20 earnings. Hindustan Unilever posted a net profit growth of 11.9 percent YoY to Rs 1,616 crore, while its Ebitda rose 19.5 percent YoY during the October-December quarter.

Meanwhile, ITC reported a surge in net profit by 29.1 percent YoY to Rs 4,141 crore while its revenue rose 5.1 percent YoY. Ebitda came in at Rs 4,612 crore, up 6.6 percent YoY.

