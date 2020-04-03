Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty at 8,100; bank index slips 2%
Updated : April 03, 2020 09:45 AM IST
The stock market opened lower on Friday despite World Bank's emergency funding. The SGX Nifty declined 1 percent or 86 points to 8,174, at 9:20 am, indicating a further slip for the Indian market.
The Sensex opened 216 points or 0.77 percent lower at 28,049 while the Nifty50 index opened at 8,183, down 70 points or 0.85 percent, after the SGX Nifty began to slip in-trade.
Nifty Bank index remained the worst-performing sector, declining nearly 4 percent due to the private banks.