Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty at 8,100; bank index slips 2%

The Indian stock market opened lower on Friday despite World Bank's emergency funding. The SGX Nifty declined 1 percent or 86 points to 8,174, at 9:20 am, indicating a further slip for the Indian market.

The Sensex opened 216 points or 0.77 percent lower at 28,049 while the Nifty50 index opened at 8,183, down 70 points or 0.85 percent, after the SGX Nifty began to slip in-trade and coronavirus cases jumped to 1 million globally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video conferencing a while back urged citizens to light candles and torches at 9 pm for 9 minutes on April 5, as a way to show the fight against coronavirus.

Moving on, Nifty Bank index remained the worst-performing sector, declining nearly 4 percent due to the private banks. Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top losers. Nifty FMCG was the only sector to trade in the green.

Cipla, ONGC, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies are the Nifty50 gainers in the early morning trade while Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Tata Motors remain the top losers.

Oil prices fell today coming off their biggest one-day gains in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut output, but made no offer to reduce U.S. production.

On the Asian markets front, stocks were little changed in the morning trade following a record surge in oil prices overnight that saw U.S. crude futures soaring more than 24 percent.