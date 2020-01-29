Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 12,100; metal, realty stocks gain
Updated : January 29, 2020 09:38 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday backed by gains in metal and real estate firms.
At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 200.40 points or 0.49 percent higher at 41,167.26, while the Nifty50 index was at 12,118.40, up 62.60 points or 0.52 percent.
Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty50 top gainers.
