Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 12,100; metal, realty stocks gain

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday backed by gains in metal and real estate firms.

All heavyweights were trading in the green today except HDFC and TCS. Among Nifty50 sectoral indices, only Nifty Pharma traded in the red, down 0.04 percent. Nifty Metal was the best-performing index, up 1.60 percent.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 200.40 points or 0.49 percent higher at 41,167.26, while the Nifty50 index was at 12,118.40, up 62.60 points or 0.52 percent.

Broader indices also surged in the early morning session with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices trading 0.87 percent and 0.76 percent higher respectively.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while TCS, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, HDFC, and Eicher Motors led the losers.

Narayana Hrudalaya shares rallied 8 percent intraday after DSP Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund bought 12 lakh and 65 lakh shares respectively at Rs 340 per share.

Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in cases of patients suffering from the China coronavirus sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled fears about the economic impact of the outbreak.

