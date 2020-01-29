Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 12,100; metal, realty stocks gain

Updated : January 29, 2020 09:38 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday backed by gains in metal and real estate firms.
At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 200.40 points or 0.49 percent higher at 41,167.26, while the Nifty50 index was at 12,118.40, up 62.60 points or 0.52 percent.
Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 12,100; metal, realty stocks gain
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement