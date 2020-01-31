Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 12,000; Kotak Mahindra Bank top gainer
Updated : January 31, 2020 09:48 AM IST
Banks traded higher in the opening session supported by the gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank.
Broader markets edged higher, with Nifty Smallcap100 up 0.48 percent and Nifty Midcap100 index rising 0.39 percent.
Nifty Bank's constituents reported the highest gains in the opening session while Nifty IT traded in the red.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more