The Indian market opened on a higher note on Monday, led by gains in Asian peers on renewed hopes for US stimulus.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 200 points higher to 40,716.90 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,973.50, up 59 points. Broader markets, which have been underperforming over the last few sessions have had a subdued start to the day.

All sectoral indices opened with gains. The Nifty Metal index opened 0.8 percent higher while the Nifty I.T. index gained 0.7 percent. The FMCG, Realty and PSU Banking index opened with gains of 0.6 percent each. Nifty Bank opened 109 points higher to 23,966.60.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent in early trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.1 percent higher and New Zealand’s NZ50 crept up to a record peak.

1,050 stocks on the NSE have opened with gains while 375 are declining.