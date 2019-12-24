Opening Bell: Sensex opens 17 points lower, Nifty50 holds 12,260 level; YES Bank top gainer

The Indian market opened flat on Tuesday with the Sensex trading at 41,635.26, down 17.19 points or 0.04 percent and the Nifty at 12,261.55, down 1.20 points or 0.01 percent.

YES Bank, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment were the Nifty50 top gainers in the opening trade while GAIL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries remained the index top losers.

Shares of IRCTC traded nearly 3 percent higher intraday after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI).

Syndicate Bank also surged 3 percent intraday after CRISIL placed AA rating on the company's bonds with a "positive outlook". The rating agency said that there has been significant progress on amalgamation (with Canara Bank) including approvals from the boards of directors of both banks. CRISIL expects the credit risk profile of the merged entity to be better than that of Syndicate Bank currently.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and US stock futures darted in and out of losses on Tuesday, as the holiday lull offset optimism that a US-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings.

