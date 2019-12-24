Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 17 points lower, Nifty50 holds 12,260 level; YES Bank top gainer
Updated : December 24, 2019 09:54 AM IST
YES Bank, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment were the Nifty50 top gainers in the opening trade.
GAIL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries remained the index top losers.
