The Indian equity market opened in the green on Monday with financials leading the gains. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 162 points or 0.43 percent higher at 38,040 while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,232, up 54 points or 0.48 percent.

Broader indices remained in-line with the benchmarks. Nifty Smallcap100 index gained the most, up 0.79 percent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index opened 0.51 percent higher.

All sectors traded in the green, with Nifty Media rising the most, up 2.09 percent followed by Nifty Realty index (+1.09 percent) and Nifty IT (+0.81 percent).

Nifty Auto index gained the least amongst all indices, about 0.38 percent.

At 9:23 am, the Nifty50 top gainers were NTPC, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Hindalco and Tech Mahindra while the top losers included Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Bharti Infratel.