Opening Bell: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty above 12,200; banks surge

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:40 AM IST

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 156.50 points or 0.38 percent higher to 41,480.31, while the Nifty50 index was trading at 12,213.40, up 43.55 points or 0.36 percent.
Nifty IT remained the best-performing index in the early morning session, up 0.86 percent.
Vedanta, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and YES Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers.
