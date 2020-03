Indian stock indices erased opening gains to trade off-highs dragged by selling in banks.

At 9:45 am, Sensex traded 286.86 points or 1.10 percent higher at 26,268.10 while the Nifty gained 68.65 points or 0.90 percent to 7,678.90.

Among sectors, Nifty IT,, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG were trading in the green while Nifty Bank and Nifty Media traded with losses.

Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports & SEZ, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies led gains among Nifty constituents while IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, Bharti Infratel, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers.

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened strongly on Tuesday as short-covering played out after the markets witnessed a historic fall in the previous session.

The announcement of US Federal Reserve measures to support economy lifted sentiment.

