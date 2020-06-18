Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty below 9,900 dragged by banks, financials Updated : June 18, 2020 09:36 AM IST Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.63 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively. Muthoot Finance rallied over 4 percent after the company reported a 52.4 percent rise in Q4FY20 net profit at Rs 835.78 crore Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply