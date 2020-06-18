Opening Bell: Sensex drops 100 points, Nifty below 9,900 dragged by banks, financials

Indian shares opened lower on Thursday tracking weak global cues as the recent rise in coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment amid sustained India-China border tensions. At 9:15 am, the benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex opened 136.40 points, or 0.41 percent, lower at 33,371.52, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 index opened at 9,863.25, down 17.90 points, or 0.18 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.63 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto declined while Nifty Pharma, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty Media traded higher in the early morning session.

ONGC, BPCL, JSW Steel, Wipro and Adani Ports & SEZ led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Zee Entertainment, UPL, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs and Vedanta were the top gainers.

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gained ahead of the next hearing on the AGR case which is scheduled for today while the market will be keenly watching the repayment timeline decision.

Muthoot Finance rallied over 4 percent after the company reported a 52.4 percent rise in Q4FY20 net profit at Rs 835.78 crore from Rs 548.56 crore, YoY, due to higher demand for gold loans.

On the global front, Asian stocks and Wall Street futures declined as spiking coronavirus cases in some US states and China dashed hopes of a quick global economic comeback from the pandemic.