Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,250; Infosys top gainer
Updated : January 10, 2020 09:37 AM IST
The Sensex opened 115.85 points or 0.28 percent higher at 41,568.20 while the Nifty50 surged 55.10 points or 0.45 percent at 12,271.
Nifty Realty remained the top-performing Nifty50 index followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, and Nifty FMCG.
Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.
