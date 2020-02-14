Market

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,200; YES Bank, Tata Motors top gainers

Updated : February 14, 2020 09:53 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday after Asian markets edged higher helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 100.41 points or 0.24 percent higher at 41,560.20 while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,208.95, up 34.30 points or 0.28 percent.