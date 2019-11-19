Market
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; telecom stocks climb
Updated : November 19, 2019 09:37 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday as telecom stocks caught momentum along with the banking index.
The Sensex opened 103.25 points or 0.26 percent higher at 40,387.44 while the Nifty50 index rose 27.60 points or 0.23 percent at 11,912.10.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Axis Bank, and YES Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers.
