Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; telecom stocks climb

The Indian market opened higher on Tuesday as telecom stocks caught momentum along with the banking index.

The Sensex opened 103.25 points or 0.26 percent higher at 40,387.44 while the Nifty50 index rose 27.60 points or 0.23 percent at 11,912.10.

Nifty Smallcap 100 index rallied 0.35 percent higher while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.18 percent.

Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Axis Bank, and YES Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Hindalco, UPL and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers on the index.

Telecom stocks continued their surge with Vodafone Idea up over 21 percent while Bharti Airtel climbing nearly 5 percent intraday on the NSE. Both the companies on Monday said that they would hike mobile data and call charges from December.

Sterling & Wilson Solar's shares tanked 10 percent for the second consecutive trading session as investors worried about the company not meeting loan repayment schedules and reneging on IPO commitments.

On the global markets' front, Asian share markets were mixed on Tuesday, as another day awaiting clearer news on the progress of US-China trade negotiations left investors bereft of trading motivation.

