Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty volatile ahead of RBI decision; Titan, Indiabulls Housing top losers
Updated : August 07, 2019 10:40 AM IST
The BSE Sensex dipped 28.58 points, or 0.08 percent, to 36948 in initial trade, while the Nifty was down almost 16 points, or 0.15 percent, to 10932.40.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Yes Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank surged by up to 3 percent in early trade.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan, Tata Steel, Bharti Infratel and Axis Bank slipped by up to 4 percent.
