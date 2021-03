The Indian equity benchmark indices turned lower after opening on a flat note Monday dragged by selling in banks and metals stocks amid mixed global cues. Investor sentiment was also dampened on rising COVID-19 cases in the country and concerns over lockdown in several cities.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.04 percent, or 20.53 points higher at 49,878.77, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,736.30, down 7.70 points, or 0.05 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded flat. Selling was witnessed in banks, metals, financials and realty stocks, while FMCG and pharma indices gained.

On the Nifty50, PowerGrid Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Hindalco Industries were the top losers, while GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel and SBI were the top index gainers.

Shares of Adani Green Energy rallied 5 percent after the company said it will acquire 100 percent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

Globally, Asian markets turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment.

The ripples were more modest elsewhere with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan actually adding 0.2 percent, aided by a 0.8 percent rise in Chinese blue chips.