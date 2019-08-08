Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; IT, auto stocks lead
Updated : August 08, 2019 10:21 AM IST
The 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 165 points, or 0.45 percent, to trade at 36855.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty also surged 48 points, or 0.44 percent, to trade at 10903.
HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, Infosys and Bharti Airtel surged between 1 and 4 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more