Opening Bell: Sensex opens 400 points down, Nifty below 17,250; IT stocks drag

Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Friday and are headed for a volatile session, tracking lows in Asian markets and weakness across global markets.

Benchmark index Sensex opened 403.62 points lower at 57,488.39, down 0.69 percent from the previous close. Nifty fell 68.55 points or 0.39 percent to 17,236.05 at the open.

The shares of IT companies pulled the headlines indices lower in early trade. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Nestle, and HCL Tech were among the top laggards in the Sensex pack, falling 0.7-1.28 percent.

LT, Tata Steel, NTPC, Maruti, and Powergrid were among the top gainers that jumped 0.43-1.05 percent on BSE.

Investors remained cautious following the tensions in Ukraine. However, the global sell-off declined after the US Secretary of State has agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister next week raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities, told CNBC-TV18 he is not looking at how volatility consolidation plays out in the next two but, but he expects the blue-chip index to climb to 21,000 in May.

"I am extremely positive on India on the back that the retail flows have been the backbone of this market - in 34 years Rs 2 lakh crore has gone out. I've never seen that markets would have collapsed. But it is telling you the resilience, the real aptitude to own stocks, which has come in the Indian context," he said.

Global worries are going to be part and parcel of a correction, however, Bhasin was extremely positive in the slightly longer term and investors have to bear the volatility in the short term.

Meanwhile, Nestle's shares traded 0.88 percent lower at Rs 17,924.55 on BSE, a day after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 386.6 crore for the October-December period, missing Street estimates.

U.S. stock futures bounced on Friday after crashing overnight. All frontline indices were down 2-3 percent on Thursday. Dow Jones index fell more than 600 points, its biggest drop since November 2021. S&P 500 snapped its 2-day winning shedding 2 percent whereas the Nasdaq index was down 3 percent.

Selling pressure eased marginally in Asian share markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan was last down 0.5 percent, but markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul all pared deeper morning losses.

Oil prices retreated, after wild swings during the week, amid the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market and offsetting the Ukraine crisis. Brent crude futures slid 0.7 percent to $92.29 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 0.7 percent to $91.09.

(With inputs from Reuters)