The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in pharma and auto stocks amid a mixed trend in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.30 percent, or 116.66 points, higher at 39,161.01, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,538.45, up 16.65 points, or 0.14 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, were up 0.29 percent and 0.28 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto gained the most followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty media were trading in the red.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Britannia Industries and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Asian Paints, UPL, HCL Technologies, PowerGrid Corporation and JSW Steel were the top index losers.

The share price of Aurobindo Pharma gained over 3 percent after Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, supported Aurobindo's COVID-19 vaccine development under the National Biopharma Mission.

Globally, most Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending a rally driven by upbeat Chinese and US economic data, but the dollar, US yields and gold held steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's view on the economy at its policy meeting.