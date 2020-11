The Indian market was trading higher on Wednesday, led by gains in IT, pharma and metal stocks amid a mixed trend in the global markets.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex gained 0.42 percent, or 170.12 points, to trade at 40,431.25, while the Nifty50 index was at 11,852.60, up 39.10 points, or 0.33 percent.

Broader markets supported the uptrend, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.51 percent and 0.31 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index saw most gains, trading over 2 percent higher followed by Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty Auto. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services were trading in the red.

Infosys, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Adani Ports & SEZ, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while UPL, PowerGrid Corporation, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were the top index losers.

Asian share markets turned skittish and S&P futures wobbled on Wednesday as results from the US presidential election showed an agonizingly close race with no clear winner yet in sight.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.6 percent.