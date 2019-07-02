Market
Opening bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; YES Bank, Tata Motors top losers
Updated : July 02, 2019 09:33 AM IST
The Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday, tracking mixed trends in global markets.
Markets were also cautious ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented on July 5.
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 27 points higher at 39,714, while the broader Nifty50 index added 8 points at 11,874.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more