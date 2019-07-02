Opening bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; YES Bank, Tata Motors top losers

Indian shares opened flat on Tuesday, tracking mixed trends in global markets. Markets were also cautious ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented on July 5. Asian shares were choppy as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing world growth, while the initial enthusiasm over a Sino-US trade truce gave way to uncertainty over whether the two nations can strike a durable deal.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 27 points higher at 39,714, while the broader Nifty50 index added 8 points at 11,874.

BPCL, IOC, IndusInd Bank, Zee, and Indiabulls Housing were among the top gainers on the Nifty50 in the initial trade, whereas YES Bank, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, and JSW Steel led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed in opening trade. The Nifty Media index gained the most, up 0.5 percent followed by the Nifty PSU Banks (up 0.25 percent). Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty fell 1 percent, whereas the Nifty Metal declined 0.2 percent.

The Nifty Realty index fell over 1 percent dragged by Godrej Properties, which was down 8 percent in opening trade.

DHFL gained over 2 percent after the lenders decided to sign the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) for implementing the resolution plan by July 5, banking sources told CNBC-TV18.