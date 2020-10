The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT and metal stocks amid mixed global cues. However, the Sensex and the Nifty fell immediately to trade flat.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.62 percent, or 253.31 points, higher at 41,048.05, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,023.45, up 52.40 points, or 0.44 percent.

Broader markets gained with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.31 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto saw most gains. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG were trading in the red.

Infosys, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC and JSW Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Wipro, ITC, Bajaj Finance and PowerGrid Corporation were the top losers.

Infosys rallied over 2 percent after the IT major reported a 14.4% QoQ rise in Q2FY21 profit at Rs 4,845 crore and a 3.8 percent rise in revenue at Rs 24,570 crore. The company raised FY21 revenue and margin guidance.

Globally, shares slipped on Thursday as investors locked in recent gains amid rising concerns about resurgent COVID-19 infections and after US Treasury Secretary dashed any remaining hopes of a stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 percent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent.