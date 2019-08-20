Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, Infosys, TCS top gainers
Updated : August 20, 2019 09:56 AM IST
The BSE Sensex opened at 37,441.75 on Tuesday, while the NSE Nifty50 started at 11,063.90.
Broader markets were under pressure with the Nifty MidCap down 0.14 percent in initial trade.
Mahanagar Gas, Zee entertainment, Infosys, M&M, HDFC Bank, TCS are among major gainers.
