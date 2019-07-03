#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues; OMCs, Yes Bank gain

Updated : July 03, 2019 10:10 AM IST

The Indian market opened marginally higher on Wednesday led by bank and energy stocks.
BPCL, Indian Oil, Asian Paints, Yes Bank and Grasim gained by up to 1.43 percent.
Eicher Motors, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Vedanta and Hindalco dipped 0.83 percent.
