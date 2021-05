Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday following weakness in the global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.21 percent, or 104.52 points, lower at 50,088.81, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,058.60, down 49.50 points, or 0.33 percent.

Broader markets outperformed with smallcap and midcap indices trading higher.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index fell the most, followed by private banks, financial services and IT indices. Pharma, FMCG, PSU Bank and media posted gains.

Tata Motors, M&M, ONGC, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top Nifty50 losers, while PowerGrid Corporation, L&T, Adani Ports & SEZ, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers.

Shares of Tata Motors fell over 4 percent after the company posted a consolidated loss at Rs 7,605 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to Rs 9,894.25 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 88,627.9 crore from Rs 62,492.96 crore, YoY.

Adani Green Energy's share price rallied 5 percent after the company announced the acquisition of SB Energy’s 5 GW India renewable power portfolio for a fully completed EV of $3.5 billion.

Globally, Asian stocks dipped and cryptocurrencies extended losses on Wednesday as uncertainties over inflation prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets for now, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 percent though Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for the holiday. Mainland China's CSI300 slipped 0.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.1 percent.