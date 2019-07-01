Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start positive on global cues, OMCs under pressure
Updated : July 01, 2019 10:04 AM IST
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started almost 0.5 percent higher on Monday, with the 30-share Sensex surging 188 points, or 0.48 percent, to 39,582.50 in the initial tick.
The broader 50-share Nifty was 53 points, or 0.45 percent up, at 11,842.
Broader market indices were mostly positive with the Nifty MidCap gaining 0.30 percent.
