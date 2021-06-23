Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start over 0.5% higher; Heineken-UB block deal in focus

Indian shares opened in the green on Wednesday with frontline indices rising slightly over half a percent each and the midcap index surging by almost 0.7 percent. The buoyed investor sentiment comes amid mixed global cues and as India ups the pace of its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex surged over 300 points, or 0.57 percent, to start at 52,890. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was up 90 points, or 0.57 percent, to start at 15,862.

The banking gauge, Nifty Bank, gained 167 points, or 0.48 percent, to start at 34,911, while the Nifty MidCap 100 was up 0.68 percent, rising 181 points, to trade at 26,914.

Among Nifty gainers, Hero MotoCorp was leading with 1.48 percent gains. Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank both gained over a percent each, while Reliance Industries and ONGC surged by up to 0.34 percent.

Meanwhile, Heineken is likely to have bought an additional 14.99 percent stake in the United Breweries in a major block deal of 3.96 crore shares of the company on the BSE at Rs 1,471.25 per share. The company got the open offer exemption from markets regulator Sebi to buy an additional 14.99 percent stake in the company from the Bangalore Debt Recovery Tribunal.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, India has administered 54.24 lakh doses in the last 24 hours against the previous day's 86.16 lakh as the country unveiled the new vaccination policy.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite dipped 0.16 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.47 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was flat while the Topix index slipped 0.36 percent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.19 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.31 percent higher.

Overnight, Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly as the dollar and oil gave up earlier gains, according to a Reuters report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.61 points, or 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points, or 0.51 percent to 4,246.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.79 points, or 0.79 percent, to 14,253.27, the report added.

The crypto market on Wednesday traded broadly in the green, with major coins surging, after a volatile session on Tuesday. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $28,600 for the first time since January. Currently, it is trading at $33,976, nearly 4 percent up in 24 hours and remains about 13 percent higher so far this year.