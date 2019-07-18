Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start negative; Yes Bank falls to 5-year low on poor Q1 results

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, started lower on Thursday amid subdued global cues as the US-China trade war concerns resurfaced. Trade sentiment remained negative as the first quarter earnings of Yes Bank and several other firms disappointed the street.

The BSE Sensex dropped by over 77 points, or 0.20 percent, to trade at 39,138.60 in the initial trade. The Nifty also started 24 points, or 0.20 percent, lower to trade at 11,664.

The Nifty MidCap index also slipped by over 42 points, or 0.25 percent, to trade at 17038. Nifty Bank fell over 60 points, or 0.25 percent, to trade at 30,675.20.

BSE Telecom, Nifty Energy and BSE Finance were among very few sectors that advanced in the early trade, while BSE Metal, Nifty IT, BSE Auto were among major falling sectors.

Yes Bank tanked sharply with the stock down nearly 15 percent in intra-day trade, falling to over five-year low levels. The shares were knocked off after the bank reported a 91 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 113.8 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 on Wednesday.

The private sector lender's market cap is now the lowest amongst all nifty stocks. The bank's current market cap stands at Rs 20,000 crore.

Among other laggards, ONGC, M&M, Titan and Vedanta fell over 1 percent each.

Wipro was the top gainer, rising 2.35 percent post first-quarter results, while Bharti Airtel, NTCP, Eicher Motors and HDFC Bank also surged by up to 0.81 percent.

IT major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday posted a 12.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,387.6 crore for the April-June quarter, and guided for up to 2 percent sequential revenue growth for the July-September period.

Among major firms that will declare their first-quarter results on Thursday are Colgate Palmolive and ACC.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened slightly higher against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking weakness in the greenback and oil prices. The home currency opened at 68.73 up 9 paise from its Wednesday's close of 68.82.