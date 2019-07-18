Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start negative; Yes Bank falls to 5-year low on poor Q1 results
Updated : July 18, 2019 09:58 AM IST
The BSE Sensex dropped by over 77 points, or 0.20 percent, to trade at 39,138.60 in the initial trade.
The Nifty also started 24 points, or 0.20 percent, lower to trade at 11,664.
Yes Bank tanked sharply with the stock down by over 15 percent in early trade, falling to five-year low.
